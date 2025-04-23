MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 37329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLKN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $876.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,283,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 288,304 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 877,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 267,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 804,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 229,283 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

