KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.71. 106,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 402,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $611.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $79,827.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,097.67. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 43,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $382,873.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,986,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,681,564.80. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 261,055 shares of company stock worth $2,397,646 and sold 17,292 shares worth $184,625. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 567.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 666.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

