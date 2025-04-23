Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Here’s Why

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.17. 562,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,429,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $2,269,327.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,773,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,230,110.04. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,839 shares of company stock worth $4,054,176. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

