Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NOA Earnings

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
Shares of NOA opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.16. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 28.70%.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
