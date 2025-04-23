Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NOA Earnings

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Shares of NOA opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.16. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

