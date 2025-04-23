Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 698316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 149.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

