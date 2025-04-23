Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.46.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

