Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1401 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

