Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $311.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $210.71 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.09 and its 200 day moving average is $259.50.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.