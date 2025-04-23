Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $3,599,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,564,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after buying an additional 2,325,156 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,433,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,482,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director Robin L. Washington bought 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $294.61 per share, for a total transaction of $499,363.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,331.45. This trade represents a 4.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $318,157.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,954.06. This represents a 8.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $14,124,094 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.49.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.98. The company has a market cap of $233.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.