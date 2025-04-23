Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,951 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,951 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $37,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BWA opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

