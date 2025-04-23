Gladstone Land Co. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANDM opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $25.06.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

