Gladstone Land Co. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LANDM opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $25.06.
About Gladstone Land
