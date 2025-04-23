Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,623 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $169.58 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $797.36 billion, a PE ratio of 138.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

