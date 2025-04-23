NSI Retail Advisors LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

SPLG stock opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

