Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOODO opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.