Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOODO opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $22.42.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
