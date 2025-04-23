iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 107,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,971,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 287,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after buying an additional 204,283 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.