Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 25th

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0865 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 3.6% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41.

About Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

