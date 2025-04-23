Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 25th

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0865 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 3.6% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41.
About Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF
