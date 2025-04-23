Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a 2.9% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50.
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
