Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 0.9% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSMV opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $21.47.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
