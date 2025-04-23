Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a 0.7% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $20.70.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
