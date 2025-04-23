Astherus USDF Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $128.64 Million (USDF)

Astherus USDF (USDF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Astherus USDF has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Astherus USDF token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001067 BTC on major exchanges. Astherus USDF has a total market capitalization of $128.64 million and approximately $820,320.71 worth of Astherus USDF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Astherus USDF

Astherus USDF’s genesis date was April 30th, 2024. Astherus USDF’s total supply is 128,702,996 tokens. Astherus USDF’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex. Astherus USDF’s official website is www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.

Buying and Selling Astherus USDF

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster USDF (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster USDF has a current supply of 128,704,130.96366091. The last known price of Aster USDF is 0.99961534 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $455,753.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astherus USDF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astherus USDF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astherus USDF using one of the exchanges listed above.

