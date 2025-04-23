Mantle (MNT) Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges

Mantle (MNT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00000758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $317.41 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93,522.14 or 0.99874229 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92,915.80 or 0.99226711 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,364,694,382 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is group.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is group.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,364,694,382.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.70773433 USD and is up 7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $304,585,610.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

