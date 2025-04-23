Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 737,298 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10,601,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 106,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 102,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

