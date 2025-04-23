J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 130.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $633.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.86.

S&P Global Stock Up 4.0 %

SPGI stock opened at $466.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

