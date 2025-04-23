J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Lowers Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,678,000 after buying an additional 205,641 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,509,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,105,000 after acquiring an additional 380,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $347,903,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,083,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,756,000 after purchasing an additional 481,750 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after purchasing an additional 279,517 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

NYSE:SYF opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

