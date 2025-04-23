Stifel Financial Corp Buys 106,873 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,291,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,873 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $67,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after buying an additional 4,091,747 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,721,000 after buying an additional 4,032,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,333,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.