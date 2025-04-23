Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $174.03 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501,473 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.57% of VICI Properties worth $174,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,817,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

VICI opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

