Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $190.84 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,112 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $190,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 523,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Edison International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,695,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,335,000 after purchasing an additional 276,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,955,000 after buying an additional 76,654 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.