J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Makes New Investment in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IonQ by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $37,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,875.36. The trade was a 82.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,539,550.70. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Up 6.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONQ shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

