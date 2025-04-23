Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,008,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 796,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bausch + Lomb by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,218,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 414,138 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth $5,797,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $2,844,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 96,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.82.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.