J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $357.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.27. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $407.30.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.47%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everest Group from $370.00 to $362.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

