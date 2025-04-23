Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Cut by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Nucor by 29.6% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 19,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $2,024,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $1,004,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $183.95.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

