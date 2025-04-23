Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,229 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 645,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $57,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VNQ opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

