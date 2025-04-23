OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.77. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.27.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

