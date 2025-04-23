Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Frontier Group worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 57,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 441,001 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 31,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $720.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Diamond sold 87,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $770,269.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,520.22. This trade represents a 33.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

