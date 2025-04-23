Stifel Financial Corp Sells 11,575 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $52,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

