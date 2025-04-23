Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,665 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $59,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $502.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $533.43 and a 200-day moving average of $568.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

