Stifel Financial Corp Buys 146,319 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,333,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,319 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $51,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,426,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $58,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,145,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,439,000 after buying an additional 881,450 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,211,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after buying an additional 531,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

