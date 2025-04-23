Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 324.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,754 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $76,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,450,923.68. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,863 shares of company stock worth $39,344,612. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.