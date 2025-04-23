Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $73,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 151,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,630,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 88,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $965,757.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,183,234.11. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This represents a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,931 shares of company stock worth $10,492,868. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $177.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

