Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,106 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $55,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.