OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 533 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average is $118.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

