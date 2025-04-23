LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,362 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of LGI Homes worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 63,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after purchasing an additional 212,468 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $15,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.16). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGIH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

