CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Position Increased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in CRH by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRH opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. CRH’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

