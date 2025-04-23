Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $121.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.23 and a 200 day moving average of $129.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

