Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for CNI Earnings

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $130.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 47.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 115.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 82.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

