What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Ladder Capital Q4 Earnings?

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ladder Capital in a report released on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ladder Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

LADR stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 816.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

