Stifel Canada Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TFPM

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFPM. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

