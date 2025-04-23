What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for OR FY2025 Earnings?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OR stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 255.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 58.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 38,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.