Stifel Canada Has Positive Outlook for AEM FY2025 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the mining company will earn $5.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.72. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $126.76.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

