Stifel Canada Increases Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.92. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$209.00.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$238.94 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$156.31 and a one year high of C$245.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$215.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$190.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Boris De Vries sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.08, for a total transaction of C$108,540.35. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,675 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.86, for a total value of C$1,270,422.53. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,292. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

